Scarborough: Trump ‘Slow the Testing’ Joke ‘Not Funny at All’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday reacted to White House adviser Peter Navarro saying President Donald Trump was making a “tongue-in-cheek” joke at his Tulsa rally when he said to “slow the testing down” to have fewer cases of the coronavirus.

“Morning Joe” aired multiple clips of Trump making controversial statements which were later referred to as jokes by members of his administration, but Scarborough said the president’s joke about testing was “not funny at all.”

“When is he serious? Is he ever serious?” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked.

She added, “I think what we can deduce here is he’s never joking.”

“Now, if you think that’s funny, I guess you and I just have a different sense of humor,” Scarborough said after noting Trump was not joking about Russia interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s a strange joke to make … when twice as many people have already died of this so-called hoax than died in Vietnam than died in combat deaths in World War I for Americans,” he scolded. “I don’t actually think you joke about 120,000 people and senior citizens dying and senior citizens fighting for their life and senior citizens now afraid in Oklahoma that they’re going to get it, senior citizens afraid in Florida that they may get it because the president keeps going. We’re not talking about not wearing masks. This is about not taking this seriously, about trying to run a campaign against a pandemic that has killed 120,000 Americans, and is disproportionately killed senior citizens — not funny, not funny at all.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent