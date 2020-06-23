Hillary Clinton: I’m Working to Send Trump ‘Back to the Golf Course Full-Time’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said that she is working to send Trump “back to the golf course,” during an interview with comedian Amy Schumer for Variety.

On losing to Donald Trump in 2016, Clinton said, “I still to this day have people who breakdown in tears when they see me, not as often as they said in the first two or three years. It was such an emotional gut punch. I didn’t think I was going to lose. They didn’t think I was going to lose. They were just as devastated as I felt.”

She continued, “I was really worried about Trump, but he’s been worse than I even feared he would be, as I tried to warn people he would be. We are seeing that play out dramatically right now between COVID and the economy and the terrible decisions he made around peaceful protesters calling in the military so much that is contrary to the Constitution, to our fundamental values, to humanity.”

She added, “So, I have carried with me this real sense of deep responsibility that, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just can’t bear the fact this man became president.’ For whatever combination of reasons, and there were a lot of reasons, I win a popular vote and lose the electoral college by literally a handful. So I’m spending most of my time trying to do everything I can to retire him, and to send him back to the golf course full-time.”

