Inslee on Monument Executive Order: I Wish Trump ‘Cared More about Living Americans Instead of Dead Confederates’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) reacted to President Trump’s executive order on protecting monuments by stating that he wishes the president “cared more about living Americans instead of dead Confederates.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Hundreds are dying every single day and the president just announced he signed an executive order protecting American monuments. What does that tell you about where the president’s priorities lie right now?”

Inslee responded, “Well, I wish he cared more about living Americans instead of dead Confederates. And it is a very hard thing to say, but it is true, his failure of leadership is not just being AWOL, being absent without leave. He’s actually trying to sabotage the things we are doing in our states to try to arrest this pandemic. He’s trying to take away health care from hundreds of thousands of people under Obamacare in my state. He is trying to sabotage our effort to help people wear masks, which we know right now is the single most effective technique we have for beating this tool. So, it is maddening, and you know, he’s thinking like a rock electorally. And I wish he would start pulling in favor of saving lives, instead of in the opposite direction.”

