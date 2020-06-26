Rick Scott: Expect Dems to End Filibuster, Stack Supreme Court If Biden Wins

During Hugh Hewitt’s Friday broadcast, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) warned of the consequences of a Joe Biden victory in November.

The Florida Republican lawmaker said Senate Democrats would end the filibuster when asked by host Hugh Hewitt.

“Chris Coons led the effort to keep it when Trump got elected, right?” he said. “And now, he’s leading the effort to get rid of it if Biden gets elected. I mean, how disingenuous that somebody would do that, take this position if this person is the president, this position if this person is president. However, I’ve been there for 18 months. It’s really consistent. The Democrats do it every day. So yeah, do I believe they’ll get rid of it? Yeah. They’ll do that.”

Scott went on to say Democrats would not stop with the filibuster, but also attempt to expand the Supreme Court because, as he put it, “all they care about is power.”

“They’ll try to stack the Supreme Court. They’ll do everything they can to make sure they have power forever,” Scott continued. “That’s all they care. They don’t care about you. They don’t care about making your life better. They care about their power. That’s what they care about every day. The Democrats, all they care about is power.”

