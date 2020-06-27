Rick Scott: Social Media Platforms Will ‘Lose Their Immunity if They Don’t Change’

On Friday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) predicted that if large social media platforms “continue to pick and choose,” “do exactly what they’re doing, where they go after conservative sites,” and don’t change their ways and act in a more politically neutral manner, “they’re going to lose their immunity” under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, “It’s just a matter of time.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Do you believe these large social media platforms ought to have the protections of Section 230, that they ought to be treated as bulletin boards as opposed to publishers? Because I no longer do.”

Scott said, “Hugh, they’re going to lose their immunity if they don’t change. If they just — if they do exactly what they’re doing, where they go after conservative sites…Twitter was in one day, and I said, so, you kicked — I guess that was when they kicked Mitch McConnell off, but Maduro, you’re okay with Maduro down in Venezuela that’s doing genocide against his people. You never kick any — stop any of his stuff. So if that’s — if they continue to pick and choose, they’re going to lose their immunity. It’s just a matter of time.”

