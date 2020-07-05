Bolton: Trump’s Time Watching TV Versus in the Oval Office ‘Would Be a Very Interesting Statistic’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton commented on about President Donald Trump watching a lot of cable news.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “Does the president and his thinking get more shaped by television or government advisers?”

Bolton said, “Well, I think it’s a combination of television and listening to people outside the government that he trusts for one reason or another. I think if you could clock the amount of time he’s spent actually in the Oval Office versus the amount of time he spends in the little dining room off the Oval Office with the cable news networks of one form or another on — it would be a very interesting statistic.”

