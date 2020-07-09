GOP Rep. Comer: Biden Wanting to Rejoin W.H.O. Shows ‘How Out of Touch’ He Is

Representative James Comer (R-KY), the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee, on Thursday reacted to 2020 presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden saying he would rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO) immediately if elected following President Donald Trump’s announcement the United States was going to withdraw from the organization.

Comer expressed on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First” his agreement with Trump’s decision because of how the WHO handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying Biden’s pledge is “a bad idea” and shows “how out of touch” he is.

“It’s a bad idea. It shows just exactly how out of touch Joe Biden is. I mean, China lied, the World Health Organization complied, and as a result, many Americans died. And for Joe Biden to immediately say we will keep spending tax dollars with this organization, he’s just wrong, and I hope the American people taking note.”

“I don’t see anything the World Health Organization has done to help us in this,” he continued. “Historically speaking, the WHO has been beneficial. When you go back to diseases like polio, the World Health Organization was on the front lines working with every country to make sure that we eradicated that particular disease. But during this pandemic, they have provided nothing of any benefit to the American taxpayer, to the American people, to the American medical community. I think they have to be held accountable. I strongly disagree with Joe Biden and strongly agree with President Trump’s decision to withhold American tax dollars.”

