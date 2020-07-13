CNN’s Keilar: Trump ‘Is Peddling in Debunked, Illogical Crap’ on Pandemic

Monday on CNN, anchor Brianna Keilar criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming Trump was “peddling in debunked illogical crap.”

Keilar said, “The U.S. is losing its battle against the coronavirus, and the federal government is flailing. That is the consensus of medical experts. Now the people who are supposed to be in charge of the national response to the pandemic instead are escalating the attacks on doctors, scientists and facts, actively endangering the lives of Americans.”

She continued, “They are doing this as 60,000 Americans test positive for coronavirus newly each day. They’re doing this even though they won’t mandate the use of masks, which are proven to save lives. They’re doing this because the President is continuing to make claims that the only reason the U.S. has a surge in cases is because of an increase in testing. That is total crap. The President is peddling in debunked, illogical crap and tweeting instead of doing his job.”

She added, “The President is spending part of the morning retweeting a game show host who says the CDC and doctors are lying about a pandemic that has killed at least 135,000 of his fellow Americans and sickened 3 million. Now the President and the White House are trying to discredit Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci, whose presence on the White House coronavirus task force has had doctors and experts and science-minded people grasping to the hope that the magical thinking is countered by a scientific voice. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious disease expert and served six presidents — Democrats and Republicans. He is in the crosshairs for publicly contradicting the President and getting good press according to a person familiar with President Trump’s thinking.”

