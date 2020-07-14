Hawley: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Engaging in an ‘Epic Abuse of Power’ with McCloskey Prosecution

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s decision to proceed with a case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, two St. Louis residents that rose to immediate fame when they were capture on camera using firearms to defend their home.

Hawley slammed Gardner, calling her actions a “horrific miscarriage of justice.”

“This is an epic abuse of power,” he said. “I can’t imagine on what grounds this couple would be indicted for standing on their own property, using, exercising their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms on their own property. I mean this — Missouri law clearly permits them to do what they did. The Second Amendment clearly permits them to do what they did. And — and the point, he’s absolutely right, to have dozens and dozens of violent looters and rioters set free without so much as a slap on the wrist, and then this couple getting indicted?’

“I mean I — I just cannot — this would be a horrific miscarriage of justice,” Hawley continued. “And I’ll just say that we’re not finished yet with this issue. I’m certainly not finished yet with this issue. I’m going to try to figure out what exactly is going on in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office. It is clearly totally out of control.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor