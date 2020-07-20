Scarborough: Trump’s ‘Racism’ and ‘Fear-Mongering’ Are ‘Backfiring on the Republican Party’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to recent polling by the Washington Post and ABC News showing more people trust presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden to handle the country’s biggest issues than President Donald Trump.

Scarborough argued that Trump’s “racism” and “fear-mongering” are not only “backfiring on him” but also “backfiring on the Republican Party.” He also questioned how Republicans can look at the polling and fail to understand he is hurting the GOP.

“Kasie, the thing is, you look at the polls again, none of this is working. … The racism is hurting him more in the suburbs. His so-called plea for law and order is not working. If you look at race relations, Biden ” he told MSNBC host and contributor Kasie Hunt.

He later added, “Not to be a simpleton, but again, let me go back to the fact how can Republicans look at these numbers and not understand that the president’s racism and that the president’s fear-mongering is backfiring on him, backfiring on them and backfiring on the Republican Party?”

