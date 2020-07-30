FNC’s Carlson Rips Obama for ‘Desecrating’ John Lewis Funeral with Campaign Slogans — ‘Political Power Is Their Religion’

Thursday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson took a shot at former President Barack Obama for the political tones of his eulogy delivered at Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) funeral earlier in the day.

Obama said of ways to continue Lewis’ legacy, “By ending some of the partisan gerrymandering — so that all voters have the power to choose their politicians, not the other way around. And if all this takes eliminating the filibuster — another Jim Crow relic — in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do.”

After airing a video clip of the speech, Carlson criticized Obama, adding the speech was proof of a cynical effort by the left and Democrats to gain power.

“It’s hard to believe that clip is real, but it is, down to the clawing fake accent, Mr. Hawaii guy,” Carlson said. “But take three steps back — imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one’s funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure. Can you imagine that? You would be shocked if that happened. You’d probably walk out. Desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans — what kind of person would do that? But Democrats in the audience didn’t seem offended. They didn’t blink. They cheered. It all seemed normal to them. And why wouldn’t it? Political power is their religion. It’s not out of place in a church. It’s what they worship. People who will politicize a funeral will do anything, and they’re trying to.”

Carlson also addressed President Donald Trump’s tweet from earlier in the day that suggested the possibility of delaying the November election. The Fox News host dismissed that as a possibility and warned there was already too much “influx” to ponder such notions.

