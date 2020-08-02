Gingrich: Dems Can’t Win as ‘Pro-Criminal,’ ‘Anti-Police Party’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sounded off on the House Judiciary hearing with U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Barr, during the hearing, described the violent riots in Portland as “an assault on the government of the United States.”

Gingrich said House Democrats did not let Barr speak in the hearing because “he was going to make them look stupid.” He added Democrats cannot win on being the party that is “pro-criminal” and “anti-police.”

“I thought on balance that he won, and the Democrats lost,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis of the hearing. “The key question was simple, you know: If a mob wants to burn down a U.S. federal courthouse, should we stop them and save the courthouse? Or should we just step to one side and let them burn down the courthouse? And if you’re going to do that, how many courthouses do they get to burn down before we have to do something?”

He continued, “[The Democrats] couldn’t engage because they know that the more they are the pro-criminal party, and the more they are the anti-police party, the more they’re out on a limb that they, in the long run, can’t win on.”

