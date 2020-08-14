Pelosi Urges Americans to Give Postal Workers ‘Flower, a Bow, a Wave, a Note’

Friday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urged Americans to give their local postal workers “a flower, a bow, a wave, a note,” to “show our appreciation for these men and women who connect America.”

Host Ayman Mohyeldin asked, “On this particular subject, given what we’re seeing play out with the U.S. Postal Service, would you tell Americans that if this situation continues as it is, with the pressure that the postal service is under, some reports that, you know, they may not be able to deliver ballots on time, some post office boxes being removed as we’re hearing in Portland, should people risk their lives to go to the polling stations come November?”

Pelosi said, “Well, I think that, first of all, what I would like and I appreciate the opportunity to do so, for everyone to give greetings to their mail carrier. If that means a flower, a bow, a wave, a note, Let’s show our appreciation for these men and women who connect America, connect as they say the sinews of America. Benjamin Franklin established this — the Constitution speaks to it. It is important. So let’s show our appreciation to those who are doing the work.”

She added, “I would say if you’re going to vote by mail, that you vote early because they will try to say, ‘Well, it doesn’t have a stamp so doesn’t have to be postmarked, so we’ll just throw it in the corner. We are going to reduce overtime, employees, and we’re not filling in the places where people who have coronavirus have had to be off work.’ So they’re going to do everything they can to slow the mail. And that’s just not right. So, again, vote early.”

