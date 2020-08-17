WH’s Navarro: China ‘Hoping Joe Biden Will Get Elected,’ ‘Waging Information Warfare Against Us Trying to Manipulate Our Election’

Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro shared the belief held among those in the Trump administration that China is “biding their time” in trade negotiations and “waiting for the election hoping Joe Biden will get elected.”

In the interview, Navarro warned that the Chinese Communist Party is “waging information warfare against” the United States in attempt to “manipulate” the upcoming 2020 presidential election with “pro-Biden messages” on the internet.

“I think in terms of productive conversation we had today, we have China. They came to the table. They signed a phase 1 deal. They’re abiding by the deal. At the same time, they’re clearly biding their time now, waiting for the election hoping Joe Biden will get elected,” Navarro cautioned. “And by the way, I don’t know if you’ve heard of the Wu Mao Army, but one of the things that’s going on is the Chinese Communist Party is waging information warfare against us, trying to manipulate our election. The Wu Mao Army is this vast army of millions of Chinese that basically get paid to troll our internet and push anti-Trump messages, pro-Biden messages.”

“I looked at what’s going on here with our democracy, and it’s the scariest I’ve ever seen it’s because as beneficial as the social media is, it’s also become a tool for people like the Chinese Communist Party to influence what’s going on here. So, as the president loves to say, let’s see what happens in November, but in the meantime, we have to be on guard,” he concluded.

