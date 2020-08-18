Klobuchar: ‘Joe Biden Is Not a Socialist — He Is Someone Who Believes in Capitalism’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) defended the tone of the Democratic National Convention, which is currently underway.

Host Bill Hemmer cited an appearance by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) a night earlier and asked if the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was embracing a socialist ideology.

Klobuchar dismissed the socialist label, calling him a believer of capitalism.

“My first reaction is, listen to the words of Meg Whitman, former businessperson, great business leader, Republican, endorsing Joe Biden last night,” she said. You think about the many people in the business community who are concerned about what’s been happening. When we don’t even have a national testing standard for our country, it makes it much harder for people to go back to work and much harder, when we see a 33% annualized predicted reduction in our gross domestic product for the year?”

“Yes, there are a lot of business people and a lot of moderate Republicans and even some conservative Republicans, and certainly Independents, that are very much concerned,” Klobuchar added. “And, no, Joe Biden is not a socialist. He is someone who believes in capitalism and wants to get this economy working again.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor