Maddow on RNC: ‘It Is Distracting to Have a Lot of False Information Broadcast’

Monday following the end of the first day of the Republican National Convention, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow lamented the broadcast of the event on her network, given she felt it included “false information.”

Maddow said it was her impulse to want to “correct stuff,” but acknowledge such a feat would be distracting.

“It is distracting to have a lot of false information broadcast,” she said. “I think it’s distracting to us as broadcasters doing this because we feel a responsibility to correct stuff. “And it is awkward to have to interrupt, and it makes us make hard decisions about what we’re not showing so that we can clean some stuff up that was otherwise said that people might otherwise believe is factually true. I will just say personally I feel like there’s no clean, easy, and perfect way to do it, but we do our best.”

“And my priority at least is to make sure that we broadcast as little false medical information as possible, and we had a bunch of that tonight around COVID — not only lying about the president’s record, I don’t know what Don, Jr. meant when he said the president has delivered ‘P, P and E’ to our brave frontline workers,” Maddow continued. “It’s just PPE, but that didn’t get delivered in a hurry. The president making some false claims about therapeutics and immunity and other things about COVID that just makes me — it’s really bad on a night with this many people watching to still be broadcasting false information to a country where we’ve lost 176,000 Americans already. And the last thing we need is more lies and misinformation about what this virus is, how it works, and how you can or can’t protect yourself from it. So I’m — I get — I feel that acutely, but technically they did — they did pull it off.

