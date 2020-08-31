Klobuchar: Trump ‘Literally Loves the Chaos’ in Kenosha, Portland

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on Monday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump “literally loves the chaos” going on in Kenosha, WI and Portland, OR.

Klobuchar said, “First of all, I’ll note the governor and the mayor in Wisconsin, in Kenosha, have suggested and very strongly recommended that the president not come. But all of that said, right now, we are living in Donald Trump’s America. Whether this is going on in Wisconsin, whether it is going on in any state in the country, he stokes the divide, he stokes the chaos. We know that. Look at his tweets yesterday, the job of the president should be to unite the country, to bring down the pressure, to try to get people to work together. He does the opposite. ”

She continued, “So what you’re going to hear from Joe Biden today in Pittsburgh is that kind of unifying message. He has been very clear that he condemns violence, just as I do, from the left or the right. And I think that’s the problem with this president. He literally loves the chaos. Look at what Kellyanne Conway said, she said, ‘The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.’ We need to come together as a country. This president wants to have chaos, he sees it as a ticket for another term, and I think the Americans are going to see right through it.”

