Fmr DHS Sec Johnson: CA Wildfires Showing ‘the Number One Threat to Our Nation and to Our World Is Global Warming’

Former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson on Friday called global warming the “number one threat to our nation and to our world.”

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough told Johnson that some have described President Donald Trump as an “imminent threat to the United States’ security.” He asked Johnson what he sees as the biggest threat to the country “that the United States needs to be guarding against looking beyond Donald Trump.”

Johnson pointed to the ongoing massive wildfires in California, saying global warming is the top threat because “we are failing to address it.”

“Joe, I have to say the number one threat to our nation and to our world is global warming,” Johnson told Scarborough. “And it’s a threat, as we see in California right now and it’s a threat because we are failing to address it. As Barack Obama used to say, it is a slow-motion emergency. And unfortunately, our political leaders always deal with the thing that is on the top of their inbox. This has been a crisis for some time now that we are failing to address and we are seeing the evidence of it more and more, year after year.”

