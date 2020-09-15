FNC’s Doocy to Trump on Appearing on ‘Fox & Friends’ Every Week: ‘Fox Is Not Committed to That’

Fox News Channel’s Steve Doocy gave a disclaimer after President Donald Trump said he would be appearing on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” every Monday or Tuesday morning.

During a telephone interview on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, Trump said, “I think we’re going to do this, we’ve agreed to do it once a week in the morning, and I look forward to it like the old days.”

Doocy responded, “I haven’t heard that.”

Trump said, “You have great people working for you, you don’t even have to get involved, you’re the best people,” before adding, “We’ve agreed to do it probably mostly on Monday, we’re going to do it mostly on Monday, and if we have to, Tuesday. Like yesterday we were out in a different part of the world.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, “We’re going to see how that goes, and we’ve also invited Joe Biden to come on our show too many times, Mr. President.”

At the end of the interview, co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “We’re going to do it every week.”

Trump replied, “I look forward to it, yeah we’re doing it every Monday, I think, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday like we did today.”

Doocy said, “You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We’ll take it on a case-by-case basis, and Joe Biden as well is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president.”

