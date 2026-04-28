Psaki: Dems Get Blamed for Rhetoric When What I Hear Is Them Urging People to Tone Down

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki claimed that “what I hear over and over again is Democrats saying, please tone it down, please tone down the rhetoric, that’s not what we stand for. And we have seen, frankly, from the other side, from Trump and others, elevated rhetoric.” And that’s why she’s frustrated when Democrats get criticized for their rhetoric.

Psaki said, “It’s so infuriating, I think, probably to a lot of people watching, when an act of political violence happens or attempted political violence, and, all of a sudden, the Democrats are blamed all for their rhetoric, when what I hear over and over again is Democrats saying, please tone it down, please tone down the rhetoric, that’s not what we stand for. And we have seen, frankly, from the other side, from Trump and others, elevated rhetoric. Now you don’t want to get a he-said-she-said place. But it’s really infuriating.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) responded by noting that political violence has been directed at people on the right, such as the Charlie Kirk assassination, and saying, “I don’t think just one party is responsible. I do think we all have to try better.”

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