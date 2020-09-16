Jerry Brown: Unbelievable ‘Such a Clown’ Like Trump Is Leading America

Former Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that it was “unbelievable” to him that “such a clown” like President Donald Trump is leading America.

When asked about Trump saying, “I don’t think science knows, actually,” on climate change, Brown said, “Look, that’s so unbelievable, that the United States of America, maybe the most powerful, certainly right up there at the top, has such a clown, and I don’t want to sound partisan, I guess I am because I’m a Democrat, but this is so unbelievable, that this man is denying what science is telling us, not just science, thousands of good scientists from all over the world, and he’s denying it.”

He continued, “What he’s doing, he’s delaying and building up more expense, more suffering, that we could prevent. And we’ve got to get it right now, we have to take the action, and he’s not doing that. By the way, he did the same thing in the virus if he had developed and mobilized the testing capacity, America could have tested everyone, and then we would have never had to shut down, we could have just quarantined the 1% of the people who actually had the virus. But he didn’t do that. And so the same level of deception, obfuscation, and just sheer blindness is leading America into a very, very bad place. And I don’t want to in any way minimize this. I’ve been around a long time. I’ve spent 50 years around politicians. I know the good, the bad, and the ugly, and this is the most incredible departure from American tradition that we’ve ever had. Certainly that I’ve ever seen.”

