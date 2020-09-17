Biden on Green New Deal: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Too Much’ – But ‘I Have My Own Deal’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden said that he doesn’t think that the Green New Deal is “too much” but that he has his “own deal” that he has laid out.

Biden was asked by a participant in the town hall, “Are you a firm supporter of the Green New Deal, and how [will you] make sure our communities are protected?”

Biden responded, “I have laid out in detail what I’ll do.”

After Biden discussed his plan and ambitions, host Anderson Cooper asked, “Let me just jump in though, she was asking about the Green New Deal. Do you back that or do you think it’s too much?”

Biden responded, “I don’t think it’s too much. I have my own deal. I’ve laid it out in great detail. The Democratic Party’s adopted it as a platform.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett