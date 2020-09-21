Van Hollen: We’ll ‘Use Every Procedural Opportunity’ to Block RBG Replacement – GOP Should Consider ‘Consequences Down the Road’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) vowed that Senate Democrats “will use every procedural opportunity before us” to prevent Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump from filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat in an election year and “will turn over every stone in that effort.” Van Hollen also stated that Republicans must consider “the potential consequences down the road in the United States Senate.”

Van Hollen said, “Two things: First, we will use every procedural opportunity before us to block this abuse of power. As you know, in the Senate, that mostly relates to the timetable. So, we will turn over every stone in that effort. Second, we haven’t given up at all on getting another two Republican senators to come out and do the right thing.”

Van Hollen later added that Republicans “should consider, not just the message they’re sending about destroying the Affordable Care Act, but the potential consequences down the road in the United States Senate.” And “If, for some reason, we’re not successful in doing that [blocking the pick], as others have said, everything will be on the table as we go forward.”

