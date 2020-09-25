Comey Defends FBI Director Wray over Hits from WH — ‘Lonely and Difficult to Be a Person of Integrity in This Administration’

Former FBI director James Comey appeared with actor Jeff Daniels, who portrayed him in the upcoming miniseries “The Comey Rule,” during Friday’s broadcast CNN’s “The Lead.”

Comey defended current FBI director Christopher Wray as a man of “integrity.”

Wray testified, “We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responded, “With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud.”

Comey said, “It’s lonely and difficult to be a person of integrity in this administration. Chris Wray is a person of integrity. The American people can believe what he says. And I’ll leave it there.”

