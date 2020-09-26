Clarence Page: Roe v. Wade ‘Was a Flawed Decision in Its Reasoning’

On Friday’s edition of “The McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page argued that Roe v. Wade “was a flawed decision” in its legal reasoning.

Page said, “Roe v. Wade, from a legal scholar’s point of view, was hardly a — it was a flawed decision in its reasoning. But it was a wanted decision, and polls still show, overwhelmingly, that the pro-choice position wins. And now is the time to see how outraged the left is, how outraged people are who do want to have choice, and that’s where you’re going to see more political activism.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett