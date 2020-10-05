“I want him to know that we love him and we care about him,” said Karen, a supporter of President Donald Trump, who joined a rally on Monday in support of the president outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where the president was recovering from COVID-19.

Karen, wearing a pink “WOMEN FOR TRUMP” baseball hat and “TRUMP 2020” mask, told Breitbart News:

Ever since he came down those stairs in New York City at Trump Tower, I have been on the Trump train. I absolutely love his policies. I love what he’s done for America. I am not offended by his tweets. I like people that say what they think and do what they say they’re going to do, and he has done everything he said that he was going to do. And so, I’m going to support him, and living so close, I’m coming here and supporting him. I want him to know that we love him and we care about him. So we had to come down.

Karen reflected on her reaction to the news of Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

“I was very upset,” she stated. “I watch all the rallies, and my daughter and I have been to a couple. And as soon as I heard the news, and my daughter actually heard it before me — and usually I hear everything because I’m in the Facebook pages, the emails, and all that — and as soon as I heard it, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this.'”

Karen continued, “I felt like I wanted to do something, and then seeing the video yesterday and then seeing the tweets from him and stuff like that, he’s made me feel really good about that, and the fact that he’s still doing things there.”

“It’s nice to see people here and the crowd growing,” Karen added.