Susan Rice: Trump ‘Literally Doesn’t Give a Damn About Anybody’ — ‘Doesn’t Care Who He Infects’

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice said on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President Donald Trump didn’t “care who he infects,” with coronavirus.

Rice said, “Let’s start with the people around him, whose job it is to help do the nation’s business on a daily basis. He could care less about his top advisers, his staff, not to mention the household staff and the ushers and the butlers and the housekeepers and Secret Service. All of these people doing their utmost in the most trying circumstances to serve this man and this country, to whatever effect, he could care less about them. He doesn’t seem very bothered about the effect most of the joint chiefs are now quarantined because, you know, one of the vice chiefs came into the White House earlier in the week and caught COVID because the White House is, guess what, Wolf? The nation’s business hot spot right now for the coronavirus.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “As you know, the White House is still refusing to tell the American people when the president last tested negative for the virus. Today, we have learned they are even refusing contact tracing help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All of that makes it tough to know who else might have been exposed last week. It was reckless what was going on clearly in the Rose Garden with the announcement of the Supreme Court Nominee, and we saw what happened there. How reckless from your perspective as a former national security adviser is all of this? ”

Rice said, “I mind-boggling in its callousness and recklessness. We never in my memory have we had a president of the United States who literally doesn’t give a damn about anybody around him, perhaps about himself, at least his health, he seems to care about power and wealth. It’s just unbelievable. He doesn’t care who he infects. He doesn’t care what this does for our economy now that he is, you know, completely thrown the white flag on trying to get new stimulus package and COVID legislation through. He doesn’t care about the American people. It’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

