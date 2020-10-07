Behar: Kamala Should Lean over the Plexiglas Tell Pence ‘Heck of a Job, Brown Nose’

ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) should call Vice President Mike Pence a “brownnose” at the vice presidential debate tonight, on Wednesday’s broadcast of her program.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So you think that Kamala has to be careful tonight, Joy? is that what you said?”

Behar said, “Well, only because she’s so smart and so much smarter than him. You know, you can’t have a woman look so much smarter than a man out there. They get very upset. You can just hear it on Fox after the debate. ‘She was shrill. She was aggressive,’ all that crap. Pence has to defend the indefensible. The economy is toast. The pandemic response is a horror. Trump is a tax cheat who mocks the military. I think she should just lean over the plexiglass and say, ‘Heck of a job, brownnose.'”

