Scarborough: Kamala Harris ‘Outperformed Expectations’ — ‘Did Very Well’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to the previous night’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT, between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence.

Author Peter Baker said Harris presented herself as a “peer” to Pence, appearing calm and confident in her bid to come across as not only a potential vice president but as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s replacement given his age.

“I thought she, you know, in fact, presented herself calmly, confidently,” Baker outlined. “She held her own, whether you liked her policies or not, you could definitely sort of see her on that stage as, you know, a peer to Mike Pence. I think that she answered that question that needed to be answered for her, right? I think that that was the important thing for her and her ticket.”

Scarborough agreed, saying Harris “did very well” and “outperformed expectations.”

“[Y]ou are exactly right,” Scarborough replied. “Kamala Harris, the only one who hasn’t held national office yet up on the stage there, I believe she outperformed expectations and did very well. ”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent