Trump: ‘We Want to Do’ a Rally This Saturday

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump said that he is going to attempt to do a rally in Florida on Saturday if one can be put together by then and that he might try to do another rally on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

Trump said, “I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we can — if we have enough time to put it together. But we want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night. I might come back and do one in Pennsylvania in — the following night. And it’s incredible what’s going on. I feel so good.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett