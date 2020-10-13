House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Clash over Coronavirus Relief — ‘You Really Don’t Know What You’re Talking About’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” host Wolf Blitzer questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her refusal to accept a deal with Republicans for COVID-19 relief.

During the exchange, Pelosi accused the CNN host of being an apologist for Republicans.

“What I say to you is, I don’t know why you’re always an apologist, and many of your colleagues are apologists for the Republican position,”

The two went back and forth over House Democrat negotiating tactics with Pelosi dismissing Blitzer, who cited Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s assertions that a federal coronavirus response was needed sooner rather than later.

“Ro Khanna, that’s nice,” she said. “That isn’t what we’re going to do. And nobody’s waiting until February. I want this very much now because people need help now. But it’s no use giving them a false thing just because the president wants to put a check with his name on it in the mail.”

“Andrew Yang, he’s lovely,” she added. “Ro Khanna, he’s lovely. They are not negotiating this situation. They have no idea of the particulars.”

Ultimately, Pelosi dismissed Blitzer’s concerns, suggesting he was not as knowledgeable as she and her colleagues were on the matter.

“With all due respect, you really don’t know what you’re talking about,” Pelosi responded to Blitzer. “So do a service to the issue and have some level of respect for the people who have worked on these issues, written the bill, to begin with.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor