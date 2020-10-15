Joy Behar: ‘End of Democracy’ if Trump Reelected

Co-host Joy Behar predicted Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that if President Donald Trump won a second term, it would be “the end of democracy.”

During a panel discussion of Trump and Biden’s competing town halls tonight, Behar said, “It’s so insane out there. I mean, you watch TV, and you see how insane everybody is. You know, the ratings will probably go to the stable genius because people prefer to watch a train wreck rather than watch, you know, say, a course in civics. That doesn’t mean the ratings will translate to votes. I think NBC is all in for Trump as they were with “The Apprentice,” and the fact that Mark Burnett still has not released a lot of tapes where he probably said some horrific things. NBC, if they really want to do the show, they should put in a laugh track because that is what watching Trump has become. It’s become a comedy show, and unfortunately, people are dying.”

She added, “I just want to make one small point about the fact that I am worried about this election now. It looks like Biden’s going to pull it off, but people should not get complacent. First of all, the Republicans are cheating with unauthorized ballot boxes. Trump is telling his militias to, you know, stalk people at the polling booths, intimidate the voting. There’s a lot of enthusiasm among these white non-college people who love him, and there are more Republican voters who are signing up in swing states.”

She continued, “I worry about the possible four years of this, and it’s the end of democracy. It’s the end of this country, four more years of this. I believe that.”

She added, “I especially when they own the Supreme Court, and God forbid they take the Senate again, we’re doomed. We’re doomed. People better go out there and vote. That’s all I have to say.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN