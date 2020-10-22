Schiff: ‘Difficult to Rely on’ Ratcliffe’s Statements that Iran Is Trying to Hurt Trump

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s statement that Iran is seeking to undermine President Donald Trump could just be Ratcliffe putting a political spin on intelligence and “it’s very difficult to rely on what he has to say.”

Schiff said, “As far as Director Ratcliffe’s statement, the two examples that he gave of Iranian interference, the mailing of these emails purportedly from the Proud Boys to Democratic voters appear to be an effort to suppress the Democratic vote, or an effort to inflame the Democratic vote, or simply to sow chaos. Now, Director Ratcliffe’s statement that this showed a preference for Donald Trump, the emails themselves, or this video that suggests that there could be counterfeit or fraudulent ballots mailed from overseas. That latter is a Trump talking point. It’s hard to see how that could be hurtful to the president. So, we don’t know whether this is just Ratcliffe’s spin or whether it’s the assessment of the analysts. Tragically, we’ve seen a lot of Ratcliffe political spin, dishonesty from the director, and so it’s very difficult to rely on what he has to say.”

