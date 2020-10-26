GOP Rep. Reed and Dem Rep. Gottheimer: If We Don’t Get Stimulus Before Election, It Won’t Happen Until February

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that if another coronavirus stimulus package isn’t passed before the election, it won’t get passed until February.

Reed said, “Well, it better get done before the election. … And if it doesn’t get done by the election, all those people on Wall Street, all those people in main street America realize, this isn’t going to get done until February. Because of the gridlock and the dysfunction of Washington, D.C.”

Reed further explained that “Because of the gridlock and the power structure, you’re going to be deciding this election with litigation for 30, 40 days. And then these guys are all going to be going, oh, we’ll get — wait until the next administration gets in place, and then we’ll get all — we’ll get $5 trillion in this deal.”

Gottheimer added, “I think there’s a reality on both sides that if we don’t get this done between now and the election, I agree with Tom, we’re looking at February. I mean, lame duck, in which — the period right after the election until January, there’s no way people are going to come together and get this done.”

