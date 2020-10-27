Bobulinski: ‘I Think Joe Biden and the Biden Family Are Compromised’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski said that he thinks 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and his family “are compromised” when it comes to China.

Host Tucker Carlson asked, “If Joe Biden is elected president…how does this constrain his ability to deal with China?”

Bobulinski stated, “So, I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised. … I just don’t see, given the history here, and the facts, how Joe can’t be influenced in some manner, based on the history that they have where — here with CEFC and stuff like that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett