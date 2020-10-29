Ron Johnson: ‘We Haven’t Turned up any Discrepancies’ in Bobulinski Claims So Far

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that the verification and validation that the committee has engaged in so far has not “turned up any discrepancies” in the claims made by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski earlier this week and that “Everything appears to be authentic that we’ve looked at so far.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:10] “Can you confirm the laptop and Tony Bobulinski and what he said to Tucker Carlson this week?”

Johnson responded, “All I can say is that all the verification, all the validation we’re doing, we haven’t turned up any discrepancies. Everything appears to be authentic that we’ve looked at so far.”

