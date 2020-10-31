Alabama GOP Senate Nominee Tuberville on Mainstream Media ‘Censoring’ News: ‘It’s Absolute Communism’

During an interview that aired Friday on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Alabama Republican U.S. Senate nominee Tommy Tuberville warned how elements of socialism could enter Americans’ lives if Democrats gain power in Tuesday’s presidential election.

Tuberville likened the recent shutdowns in the name of COVID-19 to socialism by noting the government’s level of control in day-to-day life.

“Hey, if you want socialism, this is what it is going to be like,” he said. “They will tell you what you can do and when you can do it — how much money you can make, when you can go to work or church. They can take anything away from you. Unfortunately, the northern states — the governors and mayors — have taken this power to another level, and they put their people under basically control. Now, we’ve got the mainstream media that is out there that is taking news that is coming out and censoring it. I mean, this is communism. It’s absolute communism. So, folks — you just better be careful with what you do.”

“I’m just telling you today, look and vote smart about the country,” Tuberville continued. “I know a lot of people are telling me, ‘Coach, I just don’t like President Trump’s attitude or his tweeting.’ Let me tell you something: Leaders makes decision and leaders go out and sometimes you don’t like that decision. But they’re doing it for the betterment of the country, and he’s made more decisions in three-and-a-half years than probably the last three presidents combined because he knows the problems of this country, and he’s trying to get this country back on track. You know, our Congress has a 12% approval rating. Twelve percent — it’s just absolutely amazing.”

A recent Auburn University at Montgomery poll conducted October 23-28 gives Tuberville a 10-point lead over his opponent incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), a margin that comes despite Tuberville being at a massive fundraising disadvantage.

“I’m excited about my race,” Tuberville said. “I think we’ve got a good lead. Who knows. People have got to go vote. Every election across the country, they’re trying to steal. The Democrats are just trying to buy, buy, buy with the money. I don’t know where they’re getting the money from. Doug Jones is going to spend eight times the money I’m going to spend. But it’s not going to help him. People of this state want freedom over socialism. They do not want to be told what to do. They want to go to the Constitution. They want their guns. They do not want abortion. They want conservative judges and look what Doug Jones has done.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor