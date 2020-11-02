Pelosi: ‘Insecure’ Trump Knows He Can’t Win — He’s ‘Undermining’ Elections Integrity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Monday’s broadcast out MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump was attempting to undermine the election results because he knew he couldn’t win.

Pelosi said, “I feel confident that we will win the House. It’s very possible we will win the Senate, and on January 20, Joe Biden will be inaugurated president of the United States.”

She continued, “This president, of all the presidents I’ve seen and studied in American history, is the most insecure. He knows he can’t win by letting the people speak their voices, so he’s trying to disrupt the election. We are concerned about foreign powers coming in and undermining the integrity of our elections. He is undermining the integrity of our elections himself. And why? Because he’s a very insecure person. That’s why he takes cheap shots at everyone. He’s really projecting his own weaknesses, and he recognizes them because he has them.”

She added, “Who loves our Constitution and all of the rights contained therein and the beautiful genius of the separation of powers? Not Donald Trump. He undermines our Constitution.”

