House Minority Ldr McCarthy: ‘Republicans Will Not Back Down’ on Defending Election Intergrity

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed his caucus would not be passive in a way that would allow efforts to undermine election integrity be successful.

McCarthy noted the success Republicans had on Tuesday winning and holding House seats, which he explained was an indicator that contradicted the outcome in some battleground states.

The California Republican credited Trump for his party’s success and did not count out the incumbent president winning in the end.

“This was Donald Trump,” he said. “And I’ll make you this promise: The House Republicans are not standing back. They’re out across the countries in the facilities is making sure. And I will tell you, listen to this little fact: Every Democrat that lost right now lost to a woman, a minority, or a veteran Republican. This president has expanded the party large and then we have ever. We will have more women in the Republican House than in the history of America. We will have more minorities. And it was President Trump who expanded it. This is what’s moving forward, and I will tell you this: Republicans will not back down. We will not wait until four years to change this. We’re going to fight this now, and were going to change it. For them to claim that Arizona won — at the end of the day, the president will carry Arizona. He will win Pennsylvania, and that will be more than 270 electoral votes. And every American should stand up. Whatever they see, go to @TeamTrump on Twitter and tell us if they see something that’s incorrect out there.

