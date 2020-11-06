Sekulow: Campaign Should Be ‘Demanding a Manual Recount’ in Places with Software that Glitched in MI

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said that the Trump campaign’s lawyers should demand a manual recount of any other areas that used the same software as Antrim County, MI, a county that had errors with reported election results.

Sekulow said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “If 30 states have used a software that there’s already proved to be a glitch of 6,000 votes in one balloting area, and now you’ve got over 30 states using it, lawyers should be — for the campaign, in every one of those jurisdictions, demanding the fix and demanding a manual recount.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.