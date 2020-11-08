ABC’s Karl: Trump Inner Circle ‘Fully Aware That This Is Over’ — Working to Figure Out ‘Graceful Exit’

ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump’s family were “fully aware that this is over.”

Karl said, “Virtually everybody in the president’s inner circle, his true closest advisers — including his family members — are fully aware that this is over. There have been conversations that I am told include the first lady about how to convince him to make something of a graceful exit, how to go to him and talk to him about the movement he has built, about his role in the Republican Party, about the way he can be a kingmaker in 2022, 2024, and maybe even run again, and how if he doesn’t leave in the right way, he could jeopardize all of that.”

