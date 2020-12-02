LA Gov. Edwards Defends Appearing Maskless in Public: Nothing I Did Broke the Rules

During a press conference on Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) responded to a question about a picture of him not wearing a mask in public by stating that he didn’t violate any of the rules that were in place in the state at the time, or any rules that are in place now.

Edwards said, “First of all, there was absolutely nothing that I did that day that violated the rules that were in place in the phase three, which is when that actually happened, or today’s rules. If you’ll see, I was outdoors, at a table, I don’t know exactly — it looked to me like I was getting up to leave. Had that photo been taken ten seconds later, you would have seen me with a mask on, until the time I got in the car, and actually, until the time I got back to my residence. … I don’t think we ask anybody to eat at a table with a mask on.”

According to WAFB, Edwards Deputy Communications Director Shauna Sanford said the governor “had his mask on the entire time that day, except for when he was eating. Someone said something to him and he responded in a very brief moment. He was not doing anything that goes against his Phase 3 order.”

