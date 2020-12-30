Perdue: I Support Section 230 Repeal and Election Commission Along with $2,000 Checks

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said he supports all the provisions of the combined package to increase direct payments, repeal Section 230, and establish an election commission.

Perdue said, “What I’m called to do right now is hold the line and make sure we don’t lose my seat. Kelly Loeffler’s committed to do the same thing. So, we’re standing with the president on all the issues out there that we see in front of us, the 2,000 deal, the 230 — I’m sorry, the Section 230 issue, as well as the election commission that the president has called for.”

Perdue also explained his support for the $2,000 checks by stating, “I made a decision, mathematically, that says, look, we’ve got to help these people. Let’s get through this virus, get this vaccine out there, and then we’ll deal with getting serious about this debt.”

