Boxer: I Don’t Regret Objecting to Electoral College Certification in 2004, ‘No Comparison’ Between Me and GOP

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) defended objecting to the certification of the Electoral College in the 2004 election by stating that “there’s no comparison” to what she did and what Republicans are planning to do with the 2020 election. Because John Kerry had conceded, and “we had no interest in overturning the election. All we wanted was to focus on voter suppression that we saw in Ohio.”

Boxer said, “Well, there’s no comparison to what Congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-OH) and I did in ’05. Number one, John Kerry had conceded the race. We have a president here who’s orchestrating kind of an overthrow of the election. Secondly, we said upfront we had no interest in overturning the election. All we wanted was to focus on voter suppression that we saw in Ohio.”

Boxer later responded to a question on whether she regrets contesting the certification by stating, “I do not regret it for one half a second.”

