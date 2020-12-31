Fmr Clinton Defense Secretary Cohen Calls for New Party — ‘Shameful’ GOP Trying to ‘Overturn Votes of Minorities’

Former Defense Secretary William Cohen, also a former Republican U.S. Senator from Maine, reacted to reports that as many as 140 Republican House members and a handful of Republican senators are planning to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win on January 6.

Cohen said, “I think it’s shameful, and those who are going to suppress their conscience by voting to support this effort to overturn the election are shameless.”

He continued, “I think it’s time for the senators to stand up for the Constitution. That’s the oath that they swore to abide by and to enforce. Instead, they’re trying to please the man who has lost the election. He went to the voters. The voters voted him out. He went to the electors, and the electors certificated the results. He went to the courts, and the courts rejected him. Now making a last-ditch stand with the United States Senate and the House in order to overturn the votes of those principally where there’s a large majority voting population. Given the history of this country in terms of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, and now the effort to go to those particular areas and say you want to minimize or overturn the votes of minorities, black people and others? It’s shameful.”

He added, “Maybe it’s time for a new party. One that abides by the rule of law, abides by balanced budget opportunities, fiscal responsibility but also faithful to the people of this country who vote to elect them.”

Anchor Jim Acosta said, “All right, very interesting, a potential call for a new party there from a former Republican senator.”

