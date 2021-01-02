Warner: COVID Relief Bill Isn’t Enough, Didn’t Have $2,000 Checks or State and Local Funding

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that the coronavirus relief package that was recently passed isn’t enough, and specifically mentioned the lack of state and local funding and $2,000 relief payments as shortcomings in the bill.

Warner said the coronavirus relief package “is a start. But it’s not the end of the story. The bill didn’t include funding to state and local governments to prevent layoffs of teachers, first responders, and sanitation workers during a pandemic. And it provided just $600 in emergency payments to Americans, well short of the $2,000 that Senate Democrats and even President Trump have called for. Anyone who thinks this legislation is enough hasn’t heard the desperation in the voices of Americans. This is an emergency relief package. Under President Biden, we will need to continue working hard to defeat this virus and get our economy growing again.”

