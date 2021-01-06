Gillibrand: We’ll ‘Look at’ Eliminating Filibuster, Must ‘Reform the Senate’ So It’s ‘More Efficient’

On Wednesday’s “MSNBC Live,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated that Democrats will “study and look at” eliminating the filibuster if they take the majority in the Senate and stated that “we do need to reform the Senate so it is more efficient and effective.”

Host Hallie Jackson asked, “You had a lot of progressives talking about ending the filibuster, possibly expanding the court. Do you believe that that is something your party should be spending political capital on, focusing on, if, in fact, the Senate majority becomes yours?”

Gillibrand responded, “I think the first thing we’re going to do is COVID relief and economic relief. We will look at all issues, of course. Because when you’re in the majority, that’s what your responsibility is. And we do need to reform the Senate so it is more efficient and effective. We need to get things done. And that means starting from a place of bipartisanship, starting from a place of bringing people together. And as Joe Biden has said, he wants to heal this country and heal the soul of America, which I believe he will do.”

Jackson then asked, “You said something there about looking at potential reforms. Does that include, in your book, maybe ending the filibuster?”

Gillibrand answered, “It’s something we’re going to study and look at. It’s something that we have a responsibility to do. I don’t know the outcome of that review, but it’s something we will look at. We want to make sure that we can get things done and really deliver for the American people. It’s one of the most important things that we need to do over the next year.”

