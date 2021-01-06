Rep. Gallego: Trump, Hawley, Cruz ‘Are Just Traitors to This Country’ like Benedict Arnold

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Wednesday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are traitors for inciting today’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Gallego said, “You know, when I joined the Marine Corps, I was really young. I just always knew that that was part of my responsibility and part of the oath was to defend the Constitution of the United States. I just never realized that that was going to have to be from fellow Americans that believe that somehow rioting and insurrection is a way to deal with their political failure.”

He continued, “And the fact that we have a president and we have senators that incite this, that are just as bad as those who broke in. Cruz and Hawley did not break in with the rioters and neither did Donald Trump, but their words broke the barriers of civility that have really kept this country together for hundreds of years. And they’re just as responsible and they should be ashamed. They should be really ashamed. The names of Cruz and Hawley should go down in history next to people like Benedict Arnold — and Donald Trump. They are just traitors to this country, traitors to the Constitution. And I hope that we all learn from this that we cannot just let these type of people just prey on politically naive people in order for them just to advance their careers. Because that’s what happened here.”

