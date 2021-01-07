Cotton: ‘This Is Going to Be a Very, Very Closely Divided Congress’

During a Thursday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) weighed in on the Democrats’ victory in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff. The victories by Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff gave the Senate the majority in addition to the House majority.

Cotton advised that with the “very, very closely divided Congress,” the GOP has the opportunity to “provide a check and balance” on the Democrats’ incoming “radical agenda.”

“Obviously, I am disappointed that my good friends and great Senators Kelly Loeffler David Perdue didn’t make it across the finish line, but congratulations to the Democrats for their victory. This is going to be a very, very closely divided Congress. It’s literally evenly divided in the Senate 50/50 now. In the House, the Democrats have one of the smallest margins in modern times,” Cotton noted. “So, what the Republicans need to do now that this election is behind us is to focus on the radical agenda of the Democrats because they’re coming in with the plan to raise your taxes and to defund the police, to slash military spending, to open our borders, and we cannot allow that to happen. We have got to organize and we’ve got to concentrate on protecting everything we believe and that we think is good for this country.”

“We can’t just give up now because we lost. We’ve got to pick ourselves up off the electoral playing field and dust ourselves off and get back going in the game because as I said, the Democrats have extremely small margins but they have an extremely radical agenda. And we have to be prepared to provide a check and balance on that agenda and get ready for the next election, which is always just two years away,” he added.

