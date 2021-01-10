Mulvaney: Earlier Trump Controversies Were ‘Stylistic’ — ‘Wednesday Was Existential’

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who before resigning was serving as special envoy for Northern Ireland, on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” called riots on Capitol Hill an existential crisis.

Mulvaney said, “I feel a lot of emotions this week. I was shocked. I was angered. I was sad. I was embarrassed. I was frustrated. And I’m still trying to figure out what I could have done differently. I’ve been out of the White House for eight months.”

He continued, “I think everybody recognizes that what happened on Wednesday is different. You can go down a long litany of things that people complained about with Donald Trump, and I could probably defend almost all of them. Many of them were policy differences, many of them were stylistic differences, but Wednesday was different. Wednesday was existential. Wednesday is one of those things that struck the very heart of what it means to be an American, and it was wrong. I think it was important for those of us who used to be on the inner circle —I mean, look, you and I have been doing this for years. I came in 2010 in the Tea Party. I started the Freedom Caucus with Mark Meadows. I was in the cabinet. I was the chief of staff. I thought it was important for somebody who is not establishment, not a never-Trumper, to say that that was wrong. It needs to be said again and again and again by as many people as possible.”

